About The Study: This population-based study found that pregnancy-associated cancers had increased overall 5-year mortality, though not all cancer sites presented the same risk.

Authors: Amy Metcalfe, Ph.D., of the University of Calgary in Calgary, Canada, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2023.0339)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaoncol.2023.0339?guestAccessKey=dd45ac85-1221-4663-a7f3-ed10470de454&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&