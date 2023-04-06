Research Alert

About The Study: This population-based study found that pregnancy-associated cancers had increased overall 5-year mortality, though not all cancer sites presented the same risk. 

Authors: Amy Metcalfe, Ph.D., of the University of Calgary in Calgary, Canada, is the corresponding author. 

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2023.0339)

Journal Link: JAMA Oncology

JAMA Oncology

