Research Alert

About The Study: Survivors of cancer experienced accelerated declines in physical function after diagnosis, and physical function remained below that of age-matched controls even years later. Patients with cancer may benefit from supportive interventions to preserve physical functioning. 

Authors: Elizabeth M. Cespedes Feliciano, Sc.D. S.M., of the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research in Oakland, is the corresponding author. 

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

Journal Link: JAMA Oncology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

JAMA Oncology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cancer Women's Health JAMA
KEYWORDS
Cancer Research
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You