Newswise — LOS ANGELES (March 20, 2023) -- Acclaimed producer and writer Chuck Lorre’s latest production won’t be found on a studio lot but on the campus of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has made a $30 million donation to create a new school for underserved individuals seeking to grow their healthcare career opportunities through new skills and knowledge.

The Chuck Lorre School of Allied Health will provide industry-leading training for emerging healthcare professionals in six areas of work that are chronically understaffed. Professionals who complete the training programs will advance their technical skills in respiratory therapy, pharmacy technician training, clinical laboratory science, MRI technology, radiologic technology or echo/cardio technology—areas identified as the most in-demand staffing needs in hospital settings.

The Chuck Lorre School of Allied Health aims to set itself apart from other vocational training programs. Within three years, the initial class of approximately 50 students are expected to start their professional journeys at Cedars-Sinai, to become certified in their chosen fields. By year seven, projected enrollment will likely double to more than 100 students.

The school’s intensive and immersive programs will range from six to 24 months, in-person and online, with students receiving pay while they train with some of the most qualified medical experts in the nation. Tuition support will be an option for those eligible for financial aid. For students already employed by Cedars-Sinai, the hospital will work with their existing departments to remove any class scheduling conflicts.

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and Cedars-Sinai are building pay equity into the school’s blueprint. The goal is to address pay disparities that most often impact job seekers from underrepresented communities by providing an avenue to increase income through skills development.

“We are honored that Chuck Lorre and his foundation have chosen to continually invest in Cedars-Sinai’s flourishing programs and initiatives,” said Arthur J. Ochoa, JD, senior vice president of Advancement and chief advancement officer for Cedars-Sinai. “The foundation’s forward thinking will help develop future generations of Cedars-Sinai caliber professionals.”

The hospital’s high bar for excellence in training practices was the catalyst for Lorre’s decision.

“Choosing to collaborate with Cedars-Sinai, one of healthcare’s most respected institutions, was not a tough call for me,” said Lorre, whose many TV hits include Two and a Half Men, The Kominsky Method, Mom and The Big Bang Theory. “When the opportunity presented itself to provide training and certificates for underserved individuals in our community, which in some instances would double their salaries, I was all in. Partnering with Cedars-Sinai to create the school of allied health will allow us to see long-term impacts in our communities.”

Lorre’s foundation is responsible for some of his most gratifying work. Led by President and Chief Giving Officer Trisha Cardoso, the foundation has a longstanding and storied history with Cedars-Sinai. Since 2014, the foundation’s donations have powered Cedars-Sinai’s Youth Employment and Development (YED) program for students at L.A.’s Fairfax High School. Teens looking toward careers in healthcare have access to the world of medicine before setting foot on a college campus. It’s all part of the combined mission between the foundation and Cedars-Sinai to create a broad pipeline of diverse talent and provide career advancement opportunities. Currently, more than 100 YED alumni are on staff at Cedars-Sinai.

Ochoa says there’s a clear reason programs using this model are thriving. “These kinds of successful outcomes are why we’re always looking to expand our reach in training and certification programs at Cedars-Sinai,” he said. “We could not do it without the support and partnership of donors like Chuck Lorre.”

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation’s partnership with Cedars-Sinai underscores its continued stake in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills development for Los Angeles residents, with a focus on under-resourced individuals and communities. The foundation is dedicated to funding innovative and compassionate organizations in the areas of healthcare, STEM education and the arts. Reflecting the values and unique experiences of the Lorre family, the foundation supports programs, services and opportunities for those struggling with less and striving for more. For more information, please visit chucklorrefamilyfoundation.org.

