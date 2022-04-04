Abstract: Hydra is genus of freshwater cnidarian polyp found in lakes, ponds, and streams all over the world. Its remarkable ability to regenerate missing body parts, and even its whole body from fragments, has made Hydra a model system for regeneration and development for over 250 years. Despite their anatomical simplicity, much about Hydra’s basic biology and extraordinary regeneration caption remains mysterious. The simplicity of caring for and doing experiments on Hydra makes it an accessible subject for undergraduate research, high school lab activities, or even a home hobbyist. This collection of protocols describes low-cost methods for maintaining Hydra cultures, including step-by-step instructions for preparing media, growing brine shrimp for feeding to Hydra, and caring for your Hydra colonies. We’ve focused on equipment that can be found in most high school and college labs, or consumer products that can be purchased online. Experiments on Hydra can be incredibly simple. Much can be learned from dissecting a Hydra and observing its regeneration. Hydra’s response to varying environmental conditions can also be explored in a classroom setting with minimal resources. These simple experiments can be a bridge to cutting-edge molecular biology and stem cell research. Sequencing of the Hydra genome has opened the door for genetic manipulations and large-scale bioinformatics studies. Transgenic lines with fluorescently-labeled cell types and proteins, including neuron and muscle activity reporters, are available. References: Contents: 1: Storing brine shrimp cysts 2: Brine shrimp hatching medium 3: Hatch brine shrimp 4: Prepare stock solutions 5: Prepare Hydra medium 6: Harvest brine shrimp 7: Feed Hydra 8: Routine Hydra tank cleaning 9: Full cleaning of Hydra tanks 10: Monitor Hydra health 11: Emergency antibiotic treatment