Loyola Medicine Director of Male Reproductive Medicine Denise Asafu-Adjei, MD, MPH, is available to discuss the importance of men's health month. "It is important for us to recognize the crucial role of advocating for men's health in June and throughout the year. Men's health often lags behind many efforts in women's health and it's vital to reach men who may be resistant to scheduling regular visits with their doctor to ensure they stay healthy."

Dr. Asafu-Adjei is a urologist and men's health expert, with a special focus on sexual dysfunction and male infertility. She educates and advocates for men and their partners, while empowering people to ultimately optimize their quality of life. The purpose of men’s health month is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of diseases including cancer, heart disease and depression.

Loyola’s urologists provide comprehensive care for men’s urological and reproductive health conditions. Specialists in our Men’s Health Center apply a holistic approach to address a wide range of men’s health conditions, including those that affect fertility.