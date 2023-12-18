Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL - The American Heart Association® and the American Medical Association recognized 15 Loyola Medicine primary care practices for their commitment to improving blood pressure control rates by awarding them Gold+ level recognition as part of Target: BP™. The Gold Plus award recognizes practices that demonstrate a commitment to measurement accuracy and effectively controlling high blood pressure in 70% or more of the affected adult patients.

Target: BP is a national initiative formed by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association in response to the high prevalence of uncontrolled blood pressure. The initiative aims to help health care organizations and care teams, at no cost, improve blood pressure control rates through an evidence-based quality improvement program and recognizes organizations, like Loyola Medicine, that are committed to improving blood pressure control.

The following Loyola centers were recognized as Target BP Gold level practices in 2022 for reaching 70% blood pressure control or higher within their patient populations.

"Here at Loyola Medicine, we are dedicated to providing the best possible care to our community and prioritizing blood pressure control for all patients. Helping patients manage their blood pressure saves lives," said Shawn P. Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "We are honored to have Loyola Medicine recognized for our commitment by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association."

Congratulations to all our Loyola colleagues for their unwavering commitment to improving blood pressure control. Learn more at Targetbp.org/.

