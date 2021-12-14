Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – This afternoon, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved Loyola Medicine's proposal to build a new advanced ambulatory care center in Tinley Park. Loyola Medicine President and CEO Shawn P. Vincent celebrated the decision, saying, "We look forward to expanding our reach to patients in the southwest suburbs. With this new development, we hope to further our mission of being a compassionate and transforming healing presence within our communities by providing local residents exceptional academic medical care conveniently located in their neighborhoods."

The Loyola Medicine Southwest Ambulatory Care Center, located at the southeast corner of 179th Street and LaGrange Road, will serve more than 15,000 patients. Staffed by approximately 50 physicians, the facility will offer a range of medical specialties including oncology, cardiology, digestive health, endocrinology, gynecology and urogynecology, hepatology, neurology, orthopaedics, otolaryngology and audiology, pediatrics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, primary care, pulmonology, radiology and sports medicine.

Trinity Health has committed $69 million for the development. The new facility will include a comprehensive cancer care center, an immediate care center, an imaging center, a retail pharmacy, fifty exam rooms, eight procedure rooms, an X-ray suite and a laboratory to support multiple disciplines.

Village of Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz welcomed the project which will bring as many as 130 new jobs to the community. "We couldn’t be more excited that Loyola Medicine has chosen Tinley Park for its brand-new ambulatory care center. Not only is it an honor to have such a respected and esteemed medical establishment in town, but it will also be great to have access to that kind of quality care right here in our backyard."

Construction on the 70,000-square-foot, two-story building will begin shortly after the ceremonial groundbreaking event on December 15 at 10 am CT. The facility is scheduled to open in 2023.

Artist's renderings of the Loyola Medicine Southwest Ambulatory Care Center are available at this link. Photos of the groundbreaking will be available at this link on Wednesday, December 15 at approximately 4 pm CT.

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,800 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. & Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the newly renovated Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics. Loyola Medical Group, a team of primary and specialty care physicians, offers care at over 15 Chicago-area locations. For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org. You can also follow Loyola Medicine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, as well as 100 continuing care locations that include PACE programs, senior living facilities, and home care and hospice services. Its continuing care programs provide nearly 2.5 million visits annually. Based in Livonia, Mich., and with annual operating revenues of $18.8 billion and assets of $30.5 billion, the organization returns $1.3 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs about 123,000 colleagues, including 6,800 employed physicians and clinicians. Committed to those who are poor and underserved in its communities, Trinity Health is known for its focus on the country's aging population. As a single, unified ministry, the organization is the innovator of Senior Emergency Departments, the largest not-for-profit provider of home health care services — ranked by number of visits — in the nation, as well as the nation’s leading provider of PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) based on the number of available programs. For more information, visit trinity-health.org. You can also follow Trinity Health on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.