Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – The Donor Care Network has designated Loyola University Medical Center as a Center of Excellence. The Donor Care Network helps ensure living kidney donors are treated with the utmost courtesy and respect by implementing best practices and recognizing facilities that adhere to their guiding principles. The designation will help Loyola improve patient access to living kidney donor transplants through the National Kidney Registry.

The National Kidney Registry is dedicated to increasing the number of kidney transplants from living donors, improving donor-recipient matches for longer-lasting transplants, and offering protection and support to living kidney donors to make the kidney donation process safer, easier and more convenient.

Centers of Excellence are high-performing transplant centers that participate in the National Kidney Registry and qualify under the Donor Care Network's extensive guidelines and commitments to provide the highest level of care, protection and support to living donors. A full list of commitments for Centers of Excellence is available on the Donor Care Network website.

"We are honored to be named by the Donor Care Network as a Center of Excellence," Luis Fernandez, MD, director of abdominal transplant. "This designation is evidence of our commitment to the highest level of patient care, and we look forward to helping more kidney transplant patients through this recognition."

Since 1971, Loyola Medicine has offered the highest level of multidisciplinary care for kidney transplant patients and living donors.

To learn more about Loyola Medicine or find a physician, visit loyolamedicine.org.

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,800 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Established in 1961, Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research Facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics.

For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 115,000 colleagues and nearly 26,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 25 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 88 hospitals, 131 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 125 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $20.2 billion with $1.2 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs.

For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org