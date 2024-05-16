Newswise — Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago announces the launch of the Journal of Health Advocacy (JHA), the first of its kind peer-reviewed open access journal housed within the organization’s Patrick M. Magoon Institute for Healthy Communities. This new journal bridges the gap between knowledge and action to empower individuals and groups to address real-world challenges to health equity. It opened for submissions May 1, 2024.

“Disseminating and recognizing advocacy that is so often successful but not disseminated can lead to more action and better policies,” said Vamshi K. Rao, MD, JHA Co-Editor-in-Chief, neurologist at Lurie Children’s and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “We will use multiple formats, such as blogs and podcasts, to provide useful, actionable and digestible information for practitioners, researchers, policy makers, community service providers, community members, families and youth in order to build efficient pathways to health equity.”

JHA publishes health advocacy research, scholarship and perspectives focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities. Content will include original articles, commentaries, brief reports, review articles, case studies, education curricula, education scholarship and other innovative article types.

“We strive to be a trusted and relied upon resource for communities, advocates, and scholars to turn to for inspiration, information, and motivation as we collectively work towards a just and equitable society where optimal health is achievable for all,” said Erin T. Paquette, MD JD MBe, JHA Co-Editor-in-Chief, critical care physician at Lurie Children’s and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “We are excited about JHA’s potential and are actively recruiting Editorial and Advisory Board members from across the U.S. and around the world.”

JHA also offers a range of other opportunities for sharing and learning:

Online opportunities to share a blog and engage in a podcast

Storytelling for Social Change: learn from voices/lived experiences of communities, families and youth

Interviews of programs, leaders, and youth advocates

Photovoice/photography-based methods of sharing information

Training opportunities: Because joint skillsets are needed to accomplish advocacy, JHA will offer opportunities for independent study, formal advocacy courses and editorial and advisory roles for students of law, journalism, public policy, etc.

Resources to help write/submit articles and Op Eds, meet/talk with legislators, etc.

The journal is funded by generous support from the Children's Research Fund.

Visit JHA at www.healthadvocacyjournal.org. Contact the editorial office at [email protected].

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is a nonprofit organization committed to providing access to exceptional care for every child. It is ranked as one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Lurie Children’s is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Supported by philanthropy, the Patrick M. Magoon Institute for Healthy Communities is the hub for all Lurie Children’s community-focused initiatives.