Newswise — Globally, rural areas face challenges such as population decline, job shortages, and deepening urban-rural divides, exacerbated by rapid urbanization and industrialization. In China, these issues threaten rural sustainability, making the study of rural development patterns, especially the interaction between population dynamics, land use, and industrial activities, critical for devising effective revitalization strategies.



On a new study (https://doi.org/10.1007/s11442-023-2175-x) published in the periodical Journal of Geographical Sciences, researchers from University of Chinese Academy of Sciences has carried out a detailed analysis of the population-land-industry (PLI) coordination in rural China for the year 2020. This study aims to provide insights into the mechanisms driving rural development and the disparities within, which can make a significant contribution to the formulation of targeted development strategies.



The research conducted offers a comprehensive analysis of the population-land-industry (PLI) coupling coordinated development in rural China, uncovering the complex spatial patterns and key factors driving rural disparities. By employing an improved evaluation index system, the study highlights the varied levels of PLI coordination across different regions, emphasizing the importance of physical geographical background, local socioeconomic conditions and regional policies in shaping rural development. The analysis reveals that strategic plan focusing on improving population quality, land use efficiency, and industrial integration are crucial for enhancing PLI coordination. This approach not only identifies the challenges faced by rural areas but also proposes actionable solutions, such as adopting "one village one product" strategies and promoting an integrated urban-rural development framework. The findings underscore the need for nuanced, location-specific policies to address the challenges of rural sustainability and growth, offering a roadmap for policymakers and stakeholders committed to revitalizing China's rural landscape.



The study highlights the critical role of cultivating rural talents, implementing land consolidation, and boosting industrial integration in enhancing rural sustainable development. It recommends adopting targeted "one village one product" strategic plan, land system innovation and an integrated urban-rural development approach as key to fostering sustainable rural growth and addressing specific challenges through customized policies.

###

References

DOI

10.1007/s11442-023-2175-x

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1007/s11442-023-2175-x

Funding information

National Natural Science Foundation of China, No.41931293, No.42293271

About Journal of Geographical Sciences

Journal of Geographical Sciences is an international and multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journal focusing on human-nature relationships. It publishes papers on physical geography, natural resources, environmental sciences, geographic information, remote sensing and cartography. Manuscripts come from different parts of the world.