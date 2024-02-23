Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (March 1, 2024). The March issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 56, No. 3 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/56/3/neurosurg-focus.56.issue-3.xml]) presents 17 articles on the management of dural fistulas.

Topic Editors: Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, Luca Regli, Menno R. Germans, L. Fernando Gonzalez, Ivan Radovanovic, Michihiro Tanaka, and Georges Rodesch

From the editors’ introduction: “DAVFs remain complex arteriovenous anomalies requiring careful clinical evaluation and consideration for treatment with a single or multidisciplinary approach. This Neurosurgical Focus issue provides a guide for the diagnosis, management, and outcome of DAVFs, in the context of recent technological advancements in the field.”

Contents of the March issue:

“Introduction. Dural arteriovenous fistulas: multimodal diagnosis, management, and outcomes” by Stavropoula Tjoumakaris et al.

by Stavropoula Tjoumakaris et al. “Long-term treatment outcomes and natural course of low-grade intracranial dural arteriovenous fistulas” by Tobias Rossmann et al.

by Tobias Rossmann et al. “A contemporary analysis of surgical ligation versus endovascular embolization in patients with intracranial dural arteriovenous fistulas: a propensity score–matched and mixed-effects model study” by Shane Shahrestani et al.

by Shane Shahrestani et al. “Comparison between endovascular and surgical treatment of spinal dural arteriovenous fistulas: a single-center cohort and systematic review” by Kareem El Naamani et al.

by Kareem El Naamani et al. “Long-term outcome of endovascular treatment for indirect carotid-cavernous fistulas” by Humain Baharvahdat et al.

by Humain Baharvahdat et al. “Stereotactic radiosurgery with versus without embolization for intracranial dural arteriovenous fistulas: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Seyed Farzad Maroufi et al.

by Seyed Farzad Maroufi et al. “Comparison of the transarterial, transvenous, and superior ophthalmic vein approaches in the treatment of indirect carotid-cavernous fistulas” by Kareem El Naamani et al.

by Kareem El Naamani et al. “Dural arteriovenous fistulas are not observed to convert to a higher grade after partial embolization” by Erin Walker et al.

by Erin Walker et al. “Intracranial dural arteriovenous fistulas: association with cerebral venous thrombosis, baseline aggressiveness, and clinical outcomes. A retrospective multicenter study on 263 consecutive patients and literature review” by Clara Cohen et al.

by Clara Cohen et al. “Evaluating the diagnostic accuracy of 3D contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance angiography versus digital subtraction angiography in spinal dural arteriovenous fistulas” by Adham M. Khalafallah et al.

by Adham M. Khalafallah et al. “Treatment outcomes and the role of the DES scheme in the appropriate treatment selection for high-grade dural arteriovenous fistulas” by Benjamin Beyersdorf et al.

by Benjamin Beyersdorf et al. “Safety evaluation of sinus patency after stereotactic radiosurgery for transverse–sigmoid sinus dural arteriovenous fistulas: implications of treatment options for patients with Borden type I fistulas” by Motoyuki Umekawa et al.

by Motoyuki Umekawa et al. “Digital exoscope versus surgical microscope in spinal dural arteriovenous fistula surgery: a comparative series” by Anna Maria Auricchio et al.

by Anna Maria Auricchio et al. “The negative impact of treatment delays on the long-term neurological outcomes of spinal dural arteriovenous fistulas: a longitudinal cohort study” by Victor Gabriel El-Hajj et al.

by Victor Gabriel El-Hajj et al. “Microsurgical versus endovascular treatment of ethmoidal dural arteriovenous fistulas: systematic review and meta-analysis with a single-center case series” by Chandler N. Berke et al.

by Chandler N. Berke et al. “Clinical and radiological features of parasagittal dural arteriovenous fistulas: a report of 8 cases from a single institution” by A. Yohan Alexander et al.

by A. Yohan Alexander et al. “Dural arteriovenous fistula in the setting of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and COVID-19 infection” by Allison S. Liang et al.

