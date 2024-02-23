Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (March 1, 2024). The March issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 56, No. 3 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/56/3/neurosurg-focus.56.issue-3.xml]) presents 17 articles on the management of dural fistulas.
Topic Editors: Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, Luca Regli, Menno R. Germans, L. Fernando Gonzalez, Ivan Radovanovic, Michihiro Tanaka, and Georges Rodesch
From the editors’ introduction: “DAVFs remain complex arteriovenous anomalies requiring careful clinical evaluation and consideration for treatment with a single or multidisciplinary approach. This Neurosurgical Focus issue provides a guide for the diagnosis, management, and outcome of DAVFs, in the context of recent technological advancements in the field.”
Contents of the March issue:
- “Introduction. Dural arteriovenous fistulas: multimodal diagnosis, management, and outcomes” by Stavropoula Tjoumakaris et al.
- “Long-term treatment outcomes and natural course of low-grade intracranial dural arteriovenous fistulas” by Tobias Rossmann et al.
- “A contemporary analysis of surgical ligation versus endovascular embolization in patients with intracranial dural arteriovenous fistulas: a propensity score–matched and mixed-effects model study” by Shane Shahrestani et al.
- “Comparison between endovascular and surgical treatment of spinal dural arteriovenous fistulas: a single-center cohort and systematic review” by Kareem El Naamani et al.
- “Long-term outcome of endovascular treatment for indirect carotid-cavernous fistulas” by Humain Baharvahdat et al.
- “Stereotactic radiosurgery with versus without embolization for intracranial dural arteriovenous fistulas: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Seyed Farzad Maroufi et al.
- “Comparison of the transarterial, transvenous, and superior ophthalmic vein approaches in the treatment of indirect carotid-cavernous fistulas” by Kareem El Naamani et al.
- “Dural arteriovenous fistulas are not observed to convert to a higher grade after partial embolization” by Erin Walker et al.
- “Intracranial dural arteriovenous fistulas: association with cerebral venous thrombosis, baseline aggressiveness, and clinical outcomes. A retrospective multicenter study on 263 consecutive patients and literature review” by Clara Cohen et al.
- “Evaluating the diagnostic accuracy of 3D contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance angiography versus digital subtraction angiography in spinal dural arteriovenous fistulas” by Adham M. Khalafallah et al.
- “Treatment outcomes and the role of the DES scheme in the appropriate treatment selection for high-grade dural arteriovenous fistulas” by Benjamin Beyersdorf et al.
- “Safety evaluation of sinus patency after stereotactic radiosurgery for transverse–sigmoid sinus dural arteriovenous fistulas: implications of treatment options for patients with Borden type I fistulas” by Motoyuki Umekawa et al.
- “Digital exoscope versus surgical microscope in spinal dural arteriovenous fistula surgery: a comparative series” by Anna Maria Auricchio et al.
- “The negative impact of treatment delays on the long-term neurological outcomes of spinal dural arteriovenous fistulas: a longitudinal cohort study” by Victor Gabriel El-Hajj et al.
- “Microsurgical versus endovascular treatment of ethmoidal dural arteriovenous fistulas: systematic review and meta-analysis with a single-center case series” by Chandler N. Berke et al.
- “Clinical and radiological features of parasagittal dural arteriovenous fistulas: a report of 8 cases from a single institution” by A. Yohan Alexander et al.
- “Dural arteriovenous fistula in the setting of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and COVID-19 infection” by Allison S. Liang et al.
