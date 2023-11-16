Newswise — Marco Giometto, whose research centers on the fundamental study of turbulence in the environment using highly scalable computational frameworks, has been awarded a Young Investigator Award by the Office of Naval Research (ONR). Giometto, assistant professor of civil engineering and engineering mechanics at Columbia Engineering, is one of 24 recipients who will share nearly $18 million in funding to conduct innovative research that will benefit science and technology for the U.S. Navy.

The ONR Young Investigator award is a highly competitive program that attracts outstanding early-career academics in STEM to propose solutions to Navy and Marine Corps warfighter challenges. Awardees represent 20 academic institutions in 16 states, supporting a broad range of research topics, including quantum information, AI, autonomous operations, sensors and sensing, power systems, robotics, high-temperature thermal management, and hypersonics.

For his project, Giometto is addressing the longstanding problem of air-sea interaction, as part of the research conducted at the U.S. Navy’s Ocean Battlespace Sensing Department. The department explores STEM in the areas of oceanographic and meteorological observations, modeling and prediction in the battlespace environment; submarine detection and classification (anti-submarine warfare); and mine warfare applications.

Giometto and his lab are developing a sophisticated machine learning computational framework that captures the complex interplay between wind and waves across varied conditions by integrating critical sea-state characteristics. The overarching goal is to facilitate precise predictions of sea-surface drag. Findings from the project will improve our ability to predict weather and climate in marine environments.

Along with his fellow awardees, Giometto will receive a $750,000 grant to support his project for a three-year period. Established in 1985, the ONR Young Investigator Program is one of the nation’s oldest and most selective basic-research, early-career awards in STEM. The award program funds tenure-track academic researchers, or equivalent, whose scientific pursuits show outstanding promise for supporting the Department of Defense, while also promoting their professional development.