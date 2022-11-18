Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (November 18, 2022)- American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to announce the 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting, which will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge from Wednesday, November 1 to Saturday, November 4, 2023. Association President, Robert W. Irwin, MD, has chosen the plenary topic to be: Disability and NMDs: The Whole Enchilada. The AANEM Annual Meeting offers valuable in-person sessions, hands on workshops, and social events, as well as the option to participate virtually. The meeting provides opportunities for physicians, technologists, and other healthcare professionals to learn about the latest in neuromuscular, musculoskeletal, electrodiagnostic, and neuromuscular ultrasound; earn CME/CEUs; and network with colleagues from around the world. “My favorite part of the AANEM Annual Meeting is everything,” said Pushpa Narayanaswami, MD, AANEM Board of Directors member, and longtime AANEM member. “It’s a combination of a feast of learning, camaraderie, and friendship. It’s one of my favorite times of the year and a meeting I never miss.” AANEM hosted their 2017 annual meeting at the JW Marriot Desert Ridge in Phoenix, Arizona, and is looking forward to going back. “We’re excited to be back in Arizona,” said AANEM Executive Director, Shirlyn Adkins, JD. “It’s always nice when our staff knows the layout of the conference space before we invite folks to attend. It ultimately creates a more seamless experience for the meeting attendees and an overall better experience for all.” About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. ###