Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (May 1, 2024). The May issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 56, No. 5 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/56/5/neurosurg-focus.56.issue-5.xml]) presents 17 articles on the contemporary management of chordomas.

Topic Editors: Paul A. Gardner, Sebastien Froelich, Ziya L. Gokaslan, Shannon M. MacDonald, Maria Peris Celda, Shaan M. Raza, and Georgios A. Zenonos

From the editors’ introduction: “No other rare tumor in the sphere of neurosurgery in the past decade has undergone such a dramatic shift in understanding of clinical course and molecular underpinnings than chordoma. … This issue is envisaged to capture the state of the art in this moment for this rapidly evolving field. The hope is that this will then provide both a primer for clinicians and a new foundation for future bench and translational research efforts.”

Contents of the May issue:

“Introduction. Chordoma: updates and advances” by Paul A. Gardner et al.

by Paul A. Gardner et al. “A watch, wait, and rescan approach for incidental benign-appearing notochordal lesions of the skull base” by Inga E. Usher et al.

by Inga E. Usher et al. “Supramarginal resection of skull base chordomas: proof of concept and preliminary outcomes” by Jonathan Rychen et al.

by Jonathan Rychen et al. “Long-term outcome of primary clival chordomas: a single-center retrospective study with an emphasis on the timing of recurrences based on the primary treatment” by Sukwoo Hong et al.

by Sukwoo Hong et al. “A comparison of endoscopic endonasal versus open approaches for skull base chordoma: a comprehensive National Cancer Database analysis” by Justin M. Soffer et al.

by Justin M. Soffer et al. “Structure-sparing resection for the management of cervical chordomas: a retrospective institutional series” by Adam S. Levy et al.

by Adam S. Levy et al. “Multidisciplinary surgical considerations for en bloc resection of sacral chordoma: review of recent advances and a contemporary single-center series” by Christian Schroeder et al.

by Christian Schroeder et al. “Anatomical determinants of occipitocervical fusion in skull base chordoma resection: a systematic review of the literature with illustrative cases” by Danielle Golub et al.

by Danielle Golub et al. “Proton versus photon adjuvant radiotherapy: a multicenter comparative evaluation of recurrence following spinal chordoma resection” by Abdul Karim Ghaith et al.

by Abdul Karim Ghaith et al. “Stereotactic radiosurgery in the management of skull base chordomas: a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis” by Seyed Farzad Maroufi et al.

by Seyed Farzad Maroufi et al. “Optimizing radiotherapy strategies for skull base chordoma: a comprehensive meta-analysis and systematic review of treatment modalities and outcomes” by Lucca B. Palavani et al.

by Lucca B. Palavani et al. “Quality of life in chordoma survivors: results from the Chordoma Foundation Survivorship Survey” by Adrian E. Jimenez et al.

by Adrian E. Jimenez et al. “The burden of skull base chordomas: insights from a meta-analysis of observational studies” by Giorgio Fiore et al.

by Giorgio Fiore et al. “Characterizing the presentation, management, and clinical outcomes of patients with intradural spinal chordomas: a systematic review” by Max A. Saint-Germain et al.

by Max A. Saint-Germain et al. “The role of systemic therapy in advanced skull base chordomas: overview of the current state and the MD Anderson protocol” by Matei A. Banu et al.

by Matei A. Banu et al. “The utility of inflammatory biomarkers in predicting overall survival and recurrence in skull base chordoma” by Meagan Hoppe et al.

by Meagan Hoppe et al. “EP300 through upregulating the expression of vimentin to promote the progression of chordoma” by Lingzhi Wen et al.

by Lingzhi Wen et al. “Unraveling molecular advancements in chordoma tumorigenesis and treatment response: a review of scientific discoveries and clinical implications” by Michael C. Jin et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

***

Embargoed Article Access and Author/Expert Interviews: Contact JNSPG Director of Publications Gillian Shasby at [email protected] for advance access and to arrange interviews with the authors and external experts who can provide context for this research.

###

The global leader for cutting-edge neurosurgery research since 1944, the Journal of Neurosurgery (www.thejns.org) is the official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) representing over 12,000 members worldwide (www.AANS.org).