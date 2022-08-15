Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic today announced a strategic collaboration in biomanufacturing to deliver novel biotherapeutics for rare and complex conditions. The collaboration brings together science, engineering and manufacturing to advance Mayo Clinic's vision of bringing new cures to clinical care. The focus will be on therapies derived from human sources known as biologics — cells, blood, enzymes, tissues, genes or genetically engineered cells — for use in medicines. Therapeutics based on biologics have the potential to target exact tissues needing repair.

"Mayo is making significant investments in facilities to create the world’s most advanced and innovative ecosystem for the development, manufacture and delivery of biotherapeutics. We are seeking to build a community of innovators to explore ideas, develop new products and create thriving biotherapeutic companies," says Julie Allickson, Ph.D., the Michael S. and Mary Sue Shannon Family Director of Mayo Clinic's Center for Regenerative Medicine. "This nexus of entrepreneurs, startups and industry experts will help position Mayo Clinic as an authority in regenerative biotherapeutics." Dr. Allickson is also the Otto Bremer Trust Director, Biomanufacturing and Product Development, Center for Regenerative Medicine.

To support this new venture, Mayo Clinic has formed a strategic collaboration with National Resilience Inc. to establish Rochester as a center for biomanufacturing regenerative technologies.

"Mayo Clinic will advance regenerative technologies from discovery science to early phase clinical trials," says Gregory Gores, M.D., Kinney Executive Dean of Research at Mayo Clinic. "Research in the emerging field of biotherapeutics lays the foundation to attract the scientific workforce of the future."

National Resilience Inc. will collaborate with Mayo's Center for Regenerative Medicine in Two Discovery Square within the research corridor of the Destination Medical Center economic development initiative in Rochester, Minn.

The collaboration has these areas of focus:

Process development expertise to advance Mayo Clinic biotherapeutics.

Working together to attract biotech companies interested in sponsoring clinical trials at Mayo Clinic for novel regenerative biotherapeutics.

Providing cell and gene products needed for biomanufacturing early-stage therapeutics.

Analytical testing and quality control required for manufacturing commercial grade biopharmaceuticals.

Mayo Clinic is committed to advance research, development and manufacturing in the field of cell and gene therapies.

Mayo's goal in developing expertise in biomanufacturing new biologic-based medicines is to accelerate clinical care options that provide new hope for patients.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

About Mayo Clinic's Center for Regenerative Medicine

Mayo Clinic's Center for Regenerative Medicine seeks to integrate, develop and deploy new regenerative medicine products and services that continually differentiate Mayo's practice to draw patients from around the world for complex care. Learn more on Mayo Clinic's Center for Regenerative Medicine website.