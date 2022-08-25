Newswise — PHOENIX — Mayo Clinic in Arizona has received its second Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, with nine exemplars noted. Exemplars are areas where Mayo Clinic in Arizona significantly exceeded Magnet standards for clinical excellence.

Mayo Clinic outperformed the benchmarks in all nursing units for:

Post-lumbar puncture headaches.

Hospital-acquired methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections.

Patient falls in the ambulatory setting.

Four different measures of inpatient patient satisfaction.

Other exemplars included:

89% of Mayo Clinic nurses with a baccalaureate or more advanced degree.

Development of an innovative line stabilization device, by a Mayo Clinic nurse, for use during patient transport.

This redesignation is particularly noteworthy because the data collection period for quality indicators, and patient and nurse satisfaction, was from the second quarter of 2019 through the first quarter of 2021. This was when hospitals and nurses were experiencing the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To be recognized for exceptional nursing when much of the data period occurred in the midst of a pandemic is simply amazing," says Marialena Murphy, R.N., Mayo Clinic in Arizona's, chief nursing officer. "This award is truly a testament to the commitment of our nursing teams and every member of Mayo Clinic's clinical team in Arizona."

Watch: Mayo Clinic in Arizona achieves second Magnet designation in recognition of nursing excellence.

Mayo Clinic in Arizona was first designated as a Magnet organization in 2017, with four exemplars noted.

"Our Magnet status will help us continue to attract and retain top nursing talent, foster excellence in patient care and drive organizational innovation," says Richard Gray, M.D. chief executive officer for Mayo Clinic in Arizona. "Overall, it affirms what we already knew: Our nurses provide outstanding care."

###

About the Magnet Recognition Program

The mission of the Magnet Recognition Program, an accreditation given by American Nurses Credentialing Center, is to "continually elevate patient care around the world in an environment where nurses, in collaboration with the interprofessional team, flourish by setting the standard for excellence through leadership, scientific discovery, and dissemination and implementation of new knowledge." As of June, 9.4% of hospitals in the U.S. had achieved this designation.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.