Newswise — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayo Clinic announces an expansion of the Mayo Clinic hospital in Florida. This investment is occurring because of increasing patient demand for complex care and a commitment by Mayo Clinic to redefine the future of health care.

The project includes building five new floors atop the existing hospital tower — resulting in 121 new inpatient beds, including 56 ICU beds — with additional shelled space for future growth. Construction at the hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, is expected to begin later this year and will be completed by the end of 2026.

The expansion joins other transformational projects occurring at Mayo Clinic in Florida, including the construction of the first carbon ion therapy facility in North America.

“The expansion of our hospital will enable Mayo Clinic to offer outstanding, high-quality care to more patients with serious and complex illnesses,” says Kent Thielen, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida. "Designed to maximize flexibility, the expansion will facilitate new care models, accelerate digital innovation and enhance patient experience."

Mayo Clinic hospital opened in April 2008 with six floors and 214 beds, and was further expanded in 2012 when two floors and 90 beds were added. After new construction is completed, the hospital will have 1.4 million square feet, 13 floors and 428 patient beds.

In recent years, Mayo Clinic in Florida has experienced unprecedented growth. Staffing at Mayo Clinic in Florida has increased 23% in the past three years, today numbering 8,314 staff members. This total includes 1,074 physicians, researchers, residents and fellows. The expansion will allow Mayo Clinic to provide additional job opportunities.

In 2021, Mayo Clinic in Florida treated 168,000 patients, performed nearly 20,000 surgeries, and provided high-quality care for patients from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

Mayo Clinic in Florida has held the No. 1 spot in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" rankings in six of the past seven years in Florida and contributes more than $2 billion annually to Florida's economy.

"As a premier academic medical center, it's extremely exciting to see the continued growth and transformational innovation taking place on our campus,” Dr. Thielen says. "We look forward to construction starting soon."

Since 2016 — a six-year period of historic growth and increased demand for patient care — Mayo has invested more than $1 billion in major construction projects ― more than doubling its space by 2026 with new facilities for patient care, biomedical research, education and technology. These major projects include the Discovery and Innovation Building and the Dorothy J. and Harry T. Mangurian Jr. Building.

The $432 million expansion announced today will meet increasing patient demand.

Other ongoing and recently completed capital projects include:

Mayo North

This building is a five-floor, 125,000-square-foot addition with a two-story atrium link between the Cannaday and Mayo buildings. It has space for eight operating rooms and procedural space for Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Hepatology and other departments. Matthew and David Medure, local award-winning chefs, opened their latest restaurant in the atrium on Jan. 24. This restaurant includes seating for 200 people, as well as a bar and coffee shop.

Mayo Clinic will break ground this year on a new integrated oncology facility. This, 200,000-square-foot facility will include proton beam and carbon ion treatment therapy. Mayo Clinic's carbon ion therapy center will be the first in North America.

An 866-space parking garage adjacent to the Cannaday Building opened in late 2020. It provides much-needed parking capacity and convenience for patients. In addition to the garage, a two-story connector building was constructed that includes approximately 25,000 square feet of space for retail and other uses.

The 12,000-square-foot expansion will include 14 new patient rooms and 10 new short-stay rooms in the Emergency Department. The construction will expand support locations, such as laundry and medication supply, and staff space. Construction is underway and will continue through April.

The eight-story, 179,000-square-foot Hilton hotel will offer guests personalized service and upscale accommodations. It will feature amenities such as a fitness center, an on-site restaurant with room service, an outdoor pool and 16,000 square feet of meeting space. Construction of the 252-room hotel is scheduled to begin in summer and be completed in early 2024.

