Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Platform continues to expand its distributed data network, Mayo Clinic Platform_Connect1, which now includes eight of the world's leading health systems across three continents: Seoul National University Hospital, SingHealth and UC Davis Health, which join Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Mayo Clinic, Mercy, Sheba Medical Center and University Health Network (UHN) as founding members. The global network makes available years of de-identified multimodal clinical data to help improve patient care by providing a new healthcare architecture that allows more tailored medicine, healthcare products, digital services and solutions based on artificial intelligence. Mayo Clinic now has four of the top 11 hospitals in the world on its Platform.

Each member of Connect brings depth and breadth of clean, curated, de-identified data related to complex and rare health conditions; a wide range of treatments and therapies; and representation from diverse global regions, which is critical to improve accuracy, reduce model bias, and create more diverse, and therefore stronger, treatment recommendations for patients. Connect provides researchers and innovators with secure, cloud-based access to data using Mayo Clinic Platform's proprietary Data Behind Glass 2 approach, where each healthcare system controls its data.

"Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for all of us," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. "As we deliver on our goal of transforming healthcare, these partnerships will lead to more innovation, more collaboration, more answers, and more hope for those in need as we continue to build something that has never existed before in healthcare: a platform with truly global reach."

"The collaboration between Seoul National University Hospital and Mayo Clinic will play an important role in addressing health issues around the world and improving the quality of patient care. Through this partnership, we have new opportunities to improve access to disease diagnosis and treatment and to promote innovation. Extensive de-identified clinical data collected from different races and regions will enable us to provide more precise and more diverse healthcare, which will ultimately accelerate innovation in the medical systems," says Young Tae Kim, M.D., president and CEO of Seoul National University Hospital.

"We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Mayo Clinic, which underscores our core focus on advancing care to achieve the best outcomes for our patients. By creating synergies through collaborative data networks with the top healthcare systems in the world, we hope to unlock new insights to accelerate research, innovate care and optimize clinical impact and outcomes for patients, in Singapore and beyond," says Professor Lim Soon Thye, deputy group CEO, Research, Education and Innovation, SingHealth.

"UC Davis Health is excited to collaborate with Mayo Clinic and explore ways to better support multi-site research, innovation and transformation. This network extends the work we are doing to advance the responsible and ethical development of generative AI-powered healthcare globally,” says Ashish Atreja, M.D., M.P.H, chief information officer, chief digital health officer of UC Davis Health, and founding chair, VALID AI.

Connect focuses on patient outcomes through the following:

Improved clinical decision-making: Using data-driven discovery and translation, health systems can make clinical decisions faster and more accurately.

Using data-driven discovery and translation, health systems can make clinical decisions faster and more accurately. Advanced healthcare solutions: With increased access to privacy-protected, de-identified data sets from around the world, innovators can create better solutions that serve all populations, including those traditionally underserved.

With increased access to privacy-protected, de-identified data sets from around the world, innovators can create better solutions that serve all populations, including those traditionally underserved. Expanded expert knowledge: By establishing a global network of connected data, clinicians will have expanded access to the knowledge of other experts, specialists and researchers.

"Connect brings people and data together to create new knowledge and new solutions. To be effective, it is critical that the data represent the global population. With these founding members, we now have de-identified clinical data from 32 million patient lives across additional parts of the world. This depth and breadth of data enables solution developers to build and test models that are fair, appropriate, valid and effective, and will improve care for patients, no matter where they live," says John Halamka, M.D., president of Mayo Clinic Platform and co-founder and board chair of Coalition for Health AI (CHAI).

