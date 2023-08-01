Newswise — PHOENIX — Mayo Clinic is ranked the No. 1 hospital in Arizona and the Phoenix metro area according to U.S. News & World Report's “Best Hospitals” 2023-2024. Mayo Clinic in Arizona has retained the top ranking in Arizona for 11 consecutive years.

“Being named the No.1 hospital in Arizona is a testament to our teams,” says Richard Gray, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Mayo Clinic in Arizona. “We credit our 10,000 plus colleagues who consistently maintain the highest level of excellence while continuing to put the needs of the patient first.”

Mayo Clinic in Arizona was ranked nationally in 10 specialty areas, more than any other hospital in the state, including:

Mayo Clinic in Arizona provides healthcare to more than 155,000 patients a year. It employs approximately 10,400 employees and has an annual state economic impact of $4.7 billion. This year, Mayo Clinic celebrates 36 years of providing care in Arizona.

Our Phoenix and Scottsdale campuses are a medical destination for patients who travel here from around the world seeking our integrated, team-based approach to medicine that dates back more than 150 years. Then and now, Mayo Clinic’s world-class experts collaborate across specialties to provide comprehensive, coordinated care for patients facing the most serious and complex conditions.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, received top rankings in more specialties than any other hospital in the country. Mayo Clinic in Rochester has also held the No. 1 ranking in the state since state rankings began in 2012.

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, ranked No. 1 in the state and metro area, a position it has maintained for seven of the last eight years.

U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings list encompasses 15 medical specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. The publication analyzes data for 5,000 medical centers to determine the rankings.

