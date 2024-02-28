Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named the No. 1 hospital in Newsweek's list of the "World's Best Hospitals" for the sixth straight year. Mayo Clinic in Florida and Mayo Clinic in Arizona were also highly ranked.

“Mayo Clinic’s No. 1 ranking is the result of our dedicated staff, who deliver unparalleled, compassionate care to our patients," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO. "Patients expect and deserve category-of-one experiences from their healthcare teams, and we remain committed to setting the standard for excellence while also leading healthcare transformation for our patients and patients everywhere.”

The annual Newsweek rankings are based on patient survey results, an international survey of more than 80,000 healthcare professionals, key performance metrics – such as patient safety and quality of care – and patient-reported outcomes.

Newsweek’s latest recognition of Mayo Clinic comes as it makes significant investments to design the future of care and achieve seamless integration of physical spaces and digital capabilities, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and automation, to meet patients' unmet and evolving needs.

The organization has infrastructure projects underway at all of its sites and this fall announced a once-in-three generations, $5 billion project at its campus in Rochester.

“The goal is not simply more buildings, but better spaces that bring teams and patients together in an environment where technology, including AI, is running in the background to support the patient and care team,” says Dr. Farrugia. “Our spaces are being designed to transform the patient and staff experience, blur the lines between inpatient and outpatient care, advance teamwork, create more cures, and improve patient outcomes.”

Mayo Clinic is leading in the healthcare sector’s digital and physical transformation. Five years ago, Mayo Clinic launched its Bold. Forward. strategy with three interconnected objectives: to discover more Cures, which has been at the center of Mayo Clinic’s mission since its inception, to Connect people and data to create new knowledge and to Transform the entire healthcare system from a pipeline to a platform model. Since then, Mayo Clinic has built and scaled Mayo Clinic Platform, healthcare’s first true platform that dissolves silos and enables data scientists, clinical experts and other innovators to collaborate around secure, de-identified clinical data to create, validate and scale digital health tech solutions to the world — all to provide hope and healing to more people.

