HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today was awarded 16 grants totaling over $25.5 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in support of cancer screening, early detection and prevention programs, faculty recruitment, and groundbreaking cancer research across all areas of the institution.

“We are grateful for CPRIT’s continued funding of impactful cancer research and prevention programs at MD Anderson, which propels our efforts to deliver new breakthroughs and to advance our mission to end cancer,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “These efforts are pivotal to our institutional strategy and are grounded in our unwavering commitment to transform the lives of patients across Texas, the nation and the world.”

Since its inception, CPRIT has awarded more than $3.4 billion in grants for cancer research. MD Anderson investigators have received $620 million altogether, approximately 18% of the total awards. Programs supported by CPRIT funding have brought more than 302 distinguished cancer researchers to Texas, advanced the knowledge base for cancer treatment throughout the state and provided more than 9 million cancer prevention and early detection services reaching all 254 counties in Texas.

CPRIT awards to MD Anderson include:

Prevention Awards:

Expanding Access to Cervical Cancer Screening through Primary HR-HPV Testing and Self-Sampling: A Multicomponent Intervention for Safety Net Health systems (Jane Montealegre, Ph.D., Behavioral Science) - $2,499,646

Preventing Tobacco Related Cancers by Expanding Capacity for Tobacco Use Interventions Within Agencies Serving Women with Behavioral Health Needs (Lorraine Reitzel, Ph.D., Health Disparities Research) - $2,487,822

Integrated Mammography and Genetic Evaluation Services (Gary Whitman, M.D., Breast Imaging) - $1,499,400

Individual Investigator Awards:

Scholar Recruitment Awards:

Recruitment of Established Investigator Award - $6,000,000

