WHAT: The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) hosts its 50th National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) May 20-22 in Denver, with preconferences May 19. NTI -- the world’s largest conference for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients -- includes the Critical Care Exposition, the largest and most comprehensive trade show specifically for progressive care and critical care nurses. Hundreds of exhibits covering over 200,000 square feet will showcase cutting-edge healthcare equipment, the latest medical devices and supplies, and career opportunities. Exhibitors are based in the greater Denver area and other parts of Colorado, as well as throughout the United States and the world. Companies range from startups to leading global corporations.

WHO: More than 5,500 nurses from ICU, CCU, telemetry, long-term acute care, patient transport, emergency and other critical care areas

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 21 and 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 22

WHERE: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., downtown Denver. Exhibits will be located in Halls B, C, D and E

SELECTED EXHIBITS (Nearly 300 exhibiting companies and organizations)

Learning Centers

Newswise — NTI continues to offer its popular ExpoEd program with eight Learning Centers offering in-booth educational sessions on specialized topics, such as tele-critical care, long-term acute care hospitals, sepsis and point-of-care ultrasound. Children’s Hospital Colorado and Zoll Medical are partnering to support the pediatric area, while experts from the American College of Surgeons will provide hands-on training related to the Stop the Bleed program.

Transport Nursing

Sponsored by the Air & Surface Transport Nurses Association, the Transport Nursing Learning Center provides a close-up look inside two patient transport helicopters, an ambulance and a fixed-wing fuselage mock-up (without wings) to show how critically ill patients are transported.

Critical Care Challenge

During this clinical competition, teams of nurses use their clinical knowledge, psychomotor skills and to provide care for a simulated patient. The scenarios test each team’s patient assessment, critical decision-making, clinical knowledge and teamwork.

Patient Care Innovations

Healthcare and medical device companies, including sector leaders and startups, bring interactive demonstrations of the newest equipment, devices and technology to the showroom floor.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO REQUEST MEDIA CREDENTIALs: Visit www.aacn.org/nti or www.aacn.org/pressreleases.