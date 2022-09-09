Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 9, 2022) -- Physicians and scientists from Cedars-Sinai will be attending and sharing research and clinical breakthroughs at the American Rhinologic Society Annual Meeting (ARS) taking place Sept. 9-10, the American Neurotology Society (ANS) “Super Saturday” Meeting Sept. 10, and the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Annual Meeting (AAO-HNSF22) taking place Sept. 10-14, in Philadelphia.

Mia Miller, MD, director of Neurotology in the Acoustic Neuroma and Lateral Skull Base Program, will co-moderate the Facial Nerve Study Group for the ANS meeting on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8:10 a.m. EDT. Miller is senior author of AICA Infarctions: An Important Pathology to Consider, which will be presented by resident Victor Hsue, MD, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 a.m. EDT at the ANS meeting, and Cochlear Ossification After Vestibular Schwannoma Surgery: A Temporal Bone Study, which will be presented at AAO-HNSF22 on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:30 p.m. EDT by resident Kyohei Itamura, MD. Miller also will moderate the Otology/Neurotology Scientific Oral Presentations on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and present Meniere’s Disease: Office Treatment and Surgical Management with Yu-Tung Wong, MD, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

At ARS, Arthur Wu, MD, co-director of the Sinus Center and associate professor of Surgery, and Dennis Tang, MD, will present Increased prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis in patients with CRS at 11:15 a.m., and Validation of the novel postoperative polyp scale (POPS) at 2:28 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10. They will also present posters on medical malpractice in endoscopic orbital surgeries, skull base osteoradionecrosis following radiation therapy for head and neck cancers, virtual reality navigation for maxillary sinus balloon dilation, use of urinalysis dipsticks for differentiating patients with diverse sinus complaints, and invasive fungal rhinosinusitis. Along with Wong, they will present the poster “Endoscopic Transnasal Stenting of an Obliterated Eustachian Tube Using Lighted Guidewire Catheter and Propel Stents: Case Report of a Novel Technique.”

Other Cedars-Sinai faculty and researchers who will present at AAO-HNSF22 include:

Gene Liu, MD, director of Academic Otolaryngology, president of Cedars-Sinai Medical Group and associate professor of Surgery, will moderate panels on job searches, candidate recruitment and performance reviews in the otolaryngology setting, as well as a panel on pediatric in-office procedures, and co-direct the Worst-Case Scenarios Managing OTO Emergencies in Practice Workshop taking place Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. EDT.

taking place Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. EDT. Edward “Ted” Cho, MD, will participate in the panel Dizziness: The Right Questions to Ask & Tests to Order on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10:45 a.m. EDT.

on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10:45 a.m. EDT. Matthew Lee, MD, director, Otolaryngology/ENT Residency Training Program, assistant professor of Surgery, will present a poster titled Spontaneous Resolution of Superficial Temporal Artery Pseudoaneurysms–A Case Series.

