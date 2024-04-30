Newswise — Organizations Will Unveil New Statement at National Virtual Media Briefing to Ensure Best Practices in Place for Student Athletes

Current Labor Crisis Led to Development of Solutions and Action Plan

Wednesday, May 8, 1:00-2:00 PM ET

What:

The National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) will issue a joint statement in support of the collegiate athletic trainer workforce and the student athletes they work with.

College athletics is struggling with a labor crisis due to the post-pandemic “Great Resignation.” Particularly in the area of athletic training, colleges and universities are finding it more and more difficult to recruit, hire and retain talent.

The statement is designed to ensure best practices and policies are in place to provide the gold standard of care for student athletes.

Who:

Brant Berkstresser, MS, LAT, ATC, chair, Intercollegiate Council for Sports Medicine

Kathy Dieringer, EdD, LAT, ATC, president, National Athletic Trainers’ Association, event moderator and participant

William Roberts, MD, chief medical officer, American College of Sports Medicine

Background:

NATA, the Intercollegiate Council for Sports Medicine (ICSM) in collaboration with the NATA Compensation Task Force surveyed more than 1,120 collegiate ATs across the country representing all levels of collegiate athletics. Compensation, organizational culture, burnout and increased work responsibility were significant themes.

A white paper was developed and includes an employee checklist and resources.

The survey results were unveiled last year and led to meetings between the two organizations during the NATA Clinical Symposia last June.

The statement is a vital next step to ensure best sports practices are in place for student athletes.

Topline Survey Results:

More than half of survey respondents indicated they were caring for more than 100-student-athletes and 65% said they received additional responsibilities without an increase in compensation. Due to workload, they also expressed concerns about being able to provide appropriate care to meet the expectations of student-athletes, coaches and administration leading to burnout.

There has been misinformation regarding a shortage of ATs due to a professional degree change, from the original baccalaureate level to a master’s in 2015.

Data from the Board of Certification shows an increase in certified athletic trainers over the past 10 years. As of 2020 the collegiate AT setting remains the 3rd highest representing the professional setting and behind secondary schools and clinics and hospitals.

When: Wednesday, May 8 1:00-2:00 PM ET Via ZOOM

If you are a member of the media and would like to participate, please register here.

The general public can view a live broadcast of the webinar on FACEBOOK, Instagram or X

