Newswise — A team of scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory have discovered an intriguing ​“cooperative” behavior among components in batteries that points to an exciting new approach to designing next-generation technologies. The team found that combining two different types of anions, negatively charged ions, with cations, positively charged ions, can significantly improve the overall battery’s performance. With more precise control of these interactions, battery developers can enable faster, more efficient electricity generation and storage.

Read the full story.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.