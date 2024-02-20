An ingredient in many toothpastes is sodium fluoride, a compound of fluorine. It is added to protect teeth against decay. But compounds containing fluorine have other practical uses that might surprise you. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory scientists have discovered a fluoride electrolyte that could protect a next generation batteries">battery against performance decline.

