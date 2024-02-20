Newswise — The U.S, Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory researchers have invented and patented a new cathode material that could pave the way for eco- and budget-friendly electric vehicles. The material is inspired by earlier work at Argonne that led to the lithium-ion batteries in the Chevy Volt and Bolt. It could help the supply of low-cost and abundant elements for electric vehicle batteries.

Read the full story.

