Newswise — A recent analysis by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and National Renewable Energy Laboratory showed that renewable energy could be a viable alternative to diesel fuel for science at the South Pole. Despite logistical challenges, including transporting equipment across treacherous terrain, the analysis signals a pivotal step toward decarbonizing the last frontier on Earth, paving the way for broader global sustainability efforts.

