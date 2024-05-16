Newswise — Despite their small size, microelectronics are consuming increasing amounts of energy, with predictions indicating that 20% of the world’s energy could be consumed by microelectronics by 2030. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory are tackling this looming energy crisis through a groundbreaking $4 million project funded by DOE. The research aims to revolutionize microchip design and manufacturing using atomic layer deposition (ALD) to advance new materials and devices for creating microchips that use up to 50 times less energy than current chips.

