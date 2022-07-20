Newswise — The planning for the world’s leading medical trade fair MEDICA 2022 as well as for COMPAMED 2022, the No. 1 trade fair for suppliers of the medical technology industry, has entered the next stage. The current number of exhibitor registrations indicates that participation will surpass last year’s results (MEDICA 2021: 3,033; COMPAMED 2021: 490). Exhibitors can still register online for all segments at www.medica.de/2330 and www.compamed.de/2330 MEDICA and COMPAMED will take place concurrently from November 14 – 17, 2022 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany.

“The medical technology industry right now needs MEDICA and COMPAMED as strong platforms for international exchange, cooperation and business. Because the market is in flux. In certain areas, the pandemic is causing increased demand, for example in point-of-care diagnostics. In addition, companies are seeing an increasing necessity to work jointly with their supply and manufacturing partners to ensure delivery capacity during a time of sharply rising prices and scarce components, “said Christian Grosser, Director Health & Medical Technologies at Messe Düsseldorf. “International networking also helps to open up new markets. You can broaden the base for your own business, while alleviating the effects of obstacles, uncertainties or even sanctions that may apply to certain national markets.”

Easy access for start-up scene

When it comes to responding to challenges and seizing new opportunities, startups from all countries have always been particularly quick to act. For years, they have participated in MEDICA and COMPAMED in large numbers, both with their own stands and as part of joint stands. "Especially for first-time exhibitors, our MEDICA START-UP PARK offers an attractive opportunity for participation – optionally available with a speaking slot at the always well-attended MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM", stated Dr. Claudio Bucchi, Senior Project Manager at Messe Düsseldorf.

One of them is the young company dermanostic, which offers remote medical consultations with physicians for skin diseases based on an app and patient-provided photos of the affected areas. Dr. Patrick Lang, the founder of dermanostic, participated in the MEDICA START-UP PARK in 2021 and is excited about this year’s event: “We were very pleased with the MEDICA START-UP PARK. We not only had the opportunity to exchange ideas with other start-ups, but we also made many international contacts and received direct feedback from a professional audience that tried out our app. We are excited to find out what will develop from this until MEDICA 2022.”

In addition to booth presentations, start-ups and scale-ups (companies in the next stage of development) will again provide interesting insights into their current projects in various pitch and presentation formats. For example, the MEDICA DISRUPT sessions, the 11th MEDICA START-UP COMPETITION and the 14th Healthcare Innovation World Cup will all be program highlights at the MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM. Overall, about 120 speakers and more than 100 startups will be on hand to discuss digital innovations for mobile and connected healthcare of the future.

Formats that fit together: trade fair, forums and conferences

Further forums integrated into the individual thematic segments of the trade fair provide a connection to the product innovations and best practices of their application in everyday medical practice. In addition to the MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM, these include the MEDICA HEALTH IT FORUM, the MEDICA TECH FORUM, the MEDICA LABMED FORUM and the MEDICA ECON FORUM, initiated by Messe Düsseldorf in cooperation with German health insurance company Techniker Krankenkasse (TK).

The focus segments of the MEDICA trade fair are: Laboratory Technology and Diagnostics, Medical Technology and Electromedicine (Imaging and Diagnostics/ Medical Equipment and Devices), Consumer Goods and Consumables, Physiotherapy and Orthopedic Technology, and IT Systems and IT Solutions.

The MEDICA conference program also provides a content link to the trend topics of the market and the trade fair. An example is the 45th German Hospital Day, a leading event for the top management of German hospitals, which this year will be held face-to-face again. Two other (English language) conferences will address a mainly international audience: the Conference on Disaster and Military Medicine DiMiMED, and the MEDICA MEDICINE + SPORTS CONFERENCE for the international professional sports medicine and sports science sector.

Must-attend event for trend updates in the supplier sector

In order to keep up to date with trends in the preliminary development or manufacturing stages of the medical technology industry, COMPAMED is and remains the must-attend event. This is where supplier companies present a wealth of high-tech and service solutions. Components, microsystems technology, materials processing and coatings, additive manufacturing/ 3D printing, manufacturing technology and machines, packaging and services are key segments that are also reflected by the programs of the two integrated specialist forums: The COMPAMED HIGH-TECH FORUM organized by the IVAM Microtechnology Association and the COMPAMED SUPPLIERS FORUM managed by the trade publication Devicemed.

Demand for micro components and processes in the context of digitization and patient-centered diagnostics remains strong since they key to ultra-precise manufacturing and the foundation for lightweight, portable and interconnected devices. “The trend is clearly moving towards miniaturization and comprehensive solutions,” stated Ralf Friedrich, Sales Engineer at Camozzi Automation GmbH. Camozzi has been participating in COMPAMED since 2013 and uses the event as a platform for international contacts. The company operates worldwide and specializes in the development and production of components, systems and technologies for drive and fluid technology, which are used, among other things, in medicinal laboratory devices.

In their globally unique combination, MEDICA 2022 and COMPAMED 2022 will again reflect the entire medical technology value and process chains and present a comprehensive range of medical products, devices and instruments. In 2021, 46,000 trade visitors took part in both events (73% international participation).

The industry portals https://www.medica-tradefair.com and https://www.compamed-tradefair.com offer a wide range of digital services for preparing and organizing an effective participation (e.g. interactive hall plans), for networking with companies and also for staying up-to-date on current industry trends and innovations from the dynamically evolving world of medical technology.

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at MEDICA or COMPAMED 2022, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America; Telephone: (312) 781-5180; E-mail: [email protected]; Visit https://www.medica-tradefair.com, https://www.compamed-tradefair.com and www.mdna.com; Follow us on twitter at http://twitter.com/mdnachicago

For hotel and travel information, contact TTI Travel, Inc. at (866) 674-3476; Fax: (212) 674-3477; E-mail: [email protected]; www.ttitravel.net