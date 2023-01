Newswise — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month, a disease estimated to have impacted more than 14,000 women in 2022. Understanding cervical cancer is key to prevention and decreasing a woman’s chance of developing cancer.

Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, head of women’s services at Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, is available to discuss the importance of cancer screening and annual wellness visits with a gynecologist.