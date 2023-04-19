Advice for parents on social media trends

– Sadly, this week we’ve learned of yet another social media trend that has taken the life of a young person. Trends like the Benadryl challenge are not new, but they continue to pose a great threat to teens and adolescents. Parents often struggle with understanding the right amount of control they should have over their children’s social media practices, and what they should say to warn their teens about the dangers of participating in social media challenges.

Dr. Angelia Spurgin, Ochsner Health child psychologist

, is available to share advice for parents who want to have a tough conversation with their teen.