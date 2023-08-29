Two experts from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health are available for media interviews to discuss today’s announcement identifying the 10 drugs that will be subject to price negotiations under the Medicare program, as directed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Gerard Anderson, PhD, is a professor in the departments of Health Policy and Management and International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He works with policymakers to control health care spending, and he co-authored a letter submitted to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that provided guidance on the implementation of the section of the law that establishes the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program.

Mariana Socal, PhD, is an associate scientist in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Her research looks at ways to make the U.S. pharmaceutical market more competitive, delivering drugs of greater value for lower costs.

The following comments are also available for use:

Gerard Anderson: “The 10 drugs represent almost 20% of Medicare drug spending, and many Medicare beneficiaries have difficulty paying for these and other drugs. These drugs have been on the market long enough to earn substantial profits so that the threat to innovation is minimal.”

Mariana Socal: "The Medicare negotiation program will bring transparent prices to the American people for the first time in history. This will bring great relief to Medicare patients who pay high out-of-pocket costs for their drugs. In addition, the transparent prices will provide more information to empower patients outside of Medicare to demand lower prices as well."