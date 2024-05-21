Newswise — Thousands of top nutrition experts will gather next month for a dynamic program of research announcements, policy discussions and award lectures at NUTRITION 2024, the annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. Reporters and bloggers are invited to apply for a complimentary press pass to attend the meeting in Chicago from June 29–July 2.

Explore the meeting schedule

Hot topics to be explored at NUTRITION 2024 include:

Diet and cancer – What we eat can affect our risk of cancer, the response to treatment and the trajectory for cancer survivors. Two sessions will explore emerging findings on the role of diet before, during and after a cancer diagnosis. (Dietary Patterns and Components in Cancer Risk and Survivorship, 12-1:30 p.m. CDT, Sunday, June 30, more information; Personalized Dietary Therapy for Cancer Treatment and Survivorship, 4-5 p.m. CDT, Monday, July 1, more information)

Precision nutrition – When it comes to nutrition, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Scientists will share the latest findings on how the factors that make each of us unique can impact our susceptibility to disease and how our bodies respond to foods and medicines. (Nutrient-Gene Interactions/Precision Nutrition: Oral Session 10-11:30 a.m. CDT, Tuesday, July 2, more information; Poster Theater Flash Session 10-11:30 a.m. CDT, Sunday, June 30, more information)

Environmental sustainability – Feeding a growing population in a changing environment is likely to require significant changes in the coming decades. This session will explore the implications of shifting toward more sustainable food sources, along with challenges and opportunities in adapting food production practices in the face of climate change. (Meeting Nutrient Needs in a Changing Environment, 3-4:30 p.m. CDT, Saturday, June 29, more information)

Infant feeding – What babies consume in the first months of life has an enormous impact on their growth and development. This session will examine the many factors that influence breastfeeding and infant diets around the world, from maternity care practices to formula shortages. (Feeding the Future: Infant Feeding Practices, 10-11:30 a.m. CDT, Sunday, June 30, more information)

Gut microbiome – Recent advances have allowed researchers to trace the inner workings of our gut microbes in exquisite detail. Scientists will share new insights into the ways diet, exercise, environmental exposures and other factors affect the health of our microbes — and ourselves. (Bioreactors in the Gut: How Microbiota Shape the Host Metabolome, 5-6:15 p.m. CDT, Saturday, June 29, more information; Diet-Gut Microbiome Interactions in Health and Disease, 8-9:30 a.m. CDT, Monday, July 1, more information)

