Newswise — Memorial Hermann Health System and Memorial Hermann Foundation unveiled the newly renamed Larry D. Johnson Heart & Vascular Institute at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in honor of the late real estate entrepreneur, Larry Johnson.

In 2023, Suzie Johnson, through the Suzie and Larry Johnson Foundation, gifted $10 million to support the health system’s Heart & Vascular Institute and Memorial Hermann Life Flight®, enabling the expansion of highly advanced cardiovascular and trauma care across the Greater Houston community.

“Suzie and Larry Johnson serve as true philanthropic role models for the Houston community, so generously sharing of their time and treasure to support the institutions they believe in,” said Anne E. Neeson, executive vice president and CEO for Memorial Hermann Foundation. “It is fitting that the Larry D. Johnson Heart & Vascular Institute bears his name as one of our great champions and community leaders.”

For 47 years, Johnson led the Johnson Development Corporation as Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Highly regarded for his enthusiasm, hard work and leadership, Johnson’s work in developing master-planned communities served as a roadmap for others to follow. At the time of Larry’s death, Johnson Development had 19 active residential communities in Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, representing more than 80,000 residential units, 16.7 million square feet of retail, 47,500 acres of land, and 2 million trees preserved or planted.

The gift was announced on Larry Johnson’s birthday, where more than 200 long-standing supporters and friends of Memorial Hermann and Johnson Development gathered at the Institute to celebrate Larry’s life and legacy.

“For more than 44 years, Larry and I were each other’s confidants, and we championed one other in all aspects of our lives, whether it was for family, business, or charitable causes,” said Suzie Johnson. “We both viewed Memorial Hermann as a community constant – there when times were good and bad, and trusted by our family and Greater Houston to provide high quality and compassionate care. My family and I are thrilled to see the Heart & Vascular Institute’s pioneering work continue to grow with this gift.”

The Larry D. Johnson Heart & Vascular Institute is a state-of-the-art, 230,000-square-foot, eight-story facility in the Texas Medical Center and is nationally recognized by US News & World Report. With a solid record of innovation, outstanding outcomes and exceptional patient care, the Institute consistently receives top rankings as a leader in clinical quality and patient safety.

“Memorial Hermann’s expertise in cardiovascular care spans from lifesaving heart attack treatment to the most complex vascular and heart surgeries, including minimally invasive procedures that offer life-saving interventions for the most critically ill patients,” said Dr. David Callender, president and CEO for Memorial Hermann Health System. “These innovations place Memorial Hermann at the forefront of advancing heart health in Houston, and this generous gift from the Johnson Foundation will contribute significantly to expanding our expertise in this area.”