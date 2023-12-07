Newswise — Memorial Hermann Health System is proud to announce that president and CEO, David L. Callender, MD, has been named for the second consecutive year to Modern Healthcare’s “The 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.”

The publication’s annual list includes some of the country’s most innovative and passionate health care leaders from government, academia and the private sector. Honorees are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

“It is a tremendous honor to be included among this distinguished group of leaders,” Dr. Callender said. “It is my privilege to work alongside the incredibly talented and dedicated team of employees and physician partners at Memorial Hermann every day. Their hard work and dedication to providing the best in patient care is helping us realize our vision of creating healthier communities, now and for generations to come.”

Under Dr. Callender’s leadership, Memorial Hermann is aimed at creating more value for patients and populations; that is, delivering the greatest outcomes at an optimal cost, creating exceptional experiences for its patients and a fulfilling work environment for its workforce, and improving health equity in the communities it serves.

This year, Memorial Hermann was awarded the American Hospital Association’s 2023 Foster G. McGaw Prize for its work to improve health equity and address the social determinants of health for the many diverse communities the system serves. More recently, the system launched The Memorial Hermann Institute for the Advancement of Health Equity, created to investigate and implement novel and innovative approaches to improve health across Greater Houston.

“The 2023 honorees on our 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare reflect the providers, insurers, technology firms, government leaders, investors and others who have made oversized contributions to the industry in the past year,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Our ranked list honors the C-suite decision-makers using their clout and influence to lead their organizations and make sweeping changes that affect patient care.”

The complete ranking can be found in the Dec. 4 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online.