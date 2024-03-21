Newswise — Beginning next year, the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine, and Urogenital Reconstruction’s (SUFU) annual mentoring award will bear the name of Alan J. Wein, professor and director of business development and mentoring at Desai Sethi Urology Institute.

Dr. Wein has been integral to SUFU for more than five decades, holding roles from president to executive committee member and currently serving as the editor in chief of the society’s journal. Dr. Wein remains dedicated to mentoring the next generation of specialists, a commitment SUFU proudly acknowledges with this honor.

“I’m particularly proud of this recognition, as SUFU was one of the first organizations I became a part of in my medical career,” Dr. Wein said. “This is an affirmation that the work I am doing is being noticed as I keep the tradition alive by bringing up surgeon-scientists to continue advancing our field.”

“What a Mentor Should Be”

Recipients of the Alan J. Wein Mentoring Award will be selected based on their good standing in the organization and successful mentorship to one or more members. Further recognition will include a plaque and award listing on the SUFU website.

“Dr. Wein exemplifies what a mentor should be and leads with a quiet example of what one can achieve,” said Heather Swanson, manager of SUFU. “He mentors in ways large and small, through guidance, motivation and instilling confidence.”

There are no silos in Dr. Wein’s mentorship circle. Since his days as chief of urology and urology program director at the University of Pennsylvania, he has approached mentorship in a personal way, maintaining a first-name basis with all residents and faculty to establish a culture of equality. By sitting with junior colleagues and developing an action plan for their goals and growth, Dr. Wein has contributed to their success at prestigious institutions like NYU, Cornell and Stanford.

“Effective mentors spend time in that person’s growth,” Dr. Wein said. “You’re not just listening to their issues, but you develop a relationship with them and take on a personal interest. I was fortunate to experience this in my early days and now I instill that same wisdom in the next generation of medicine.”

A History of Mentorship

Dr. Wein himself has benefitted from influential mentoring. John Duckett, M.D., former chief of pediatric urology at Penn, taught Dr. Wein essential attributes of leadership and the importance of mentorship. Joseph Kauffman, M.D., and Patrick Walsh, M.D., former chairs at UCLA and Johns Hopkins, respectively, gave him advice on keeping company with the right people and how to be a proper department chair.

On the research end, Dr. Karl-Erik Andersson, Dr. Robert Levin and Dr. Samuel Chacko provided Dr. Wein with valuable lessons on negotiating the world of basic science. Dr. Wein maintained close relationships with his residents, who in turn provided advice on innovative ways to solve difficult problems.

At DSUI, Dr. Wein’s mentorship efforts extend to students, residents and faculty. Having joined the institute last fall, he is acclimating to the DSUI experience and hopes to be a valuable resource.

“I want the people at Miami to be happy they offered me the opportunity to join their faculty,” Dr. Wein said. “I consider mentorship a skill I’m very good at, and I’m hoping that I’ll be able to give some good advice to people here no matter what stage they are set in their careers.”