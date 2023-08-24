(Baltimore, MD) -- The National Institute of Robotic Surgery at Mercy Medical Center presents the 13th annual Robotic Surgery Conference, “Innovation and Integration: Principles of Advanced Robotic Gynecologic Surgery,” starting Thursday, Sept. 21st at The Four Seasons Hotel, 200 International Drive in downtown Baltimore, MD. The conference begins at the Four Seasons, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21st-22nd, and offers participants the option of attending a Robotic Surgery Cadaver Lab on Sat., Sept. 23rd at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

According to Course Director Dwight D. Im, M.D., F.A.C.O.G., this CME (continuing medical education) program is regarded as one of the preeminent courses on Gynecologic Robotic Surgery with participants from all across the country and around the world.

The program is designed for training and practicing robotic surgeons, surgical first assistants, allied health professionals as well as medical personnel interested in advancing their knowledge of minimally invasive robotic surgery.

“Collaborative discussions, informative lectures and review of complex case studies have made our symposium the preferred choice of surgeons, year after year,” Dr. Im said.

Participating course faculty will offer experience, insights and best-in-practice standards to ensure attendees gain clinical knowledge and a better understanding of robotic surgery.

According to Dr. Im, past conferences have featured demonstrations of advanced robotic techniques with both multi-port and single site procedures; discussion of single-site hysterectomy, uterine manipulation, managing robotic complications, pelvic anatomy, etc.

The National Institute of Robotic Surgery is led by Dr. Dwight Im, Director, The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy. Dr. Im is the first Gynecologic Oncology Epicenter Surgery in the nation and one of the first six physicians in the country trained to perform robotic single-site gynecologic surgery. Dr. Im will instruct participants in complex robot-assisted hysterectomy, including the use of the IMSWAY technique.

For more information on the medical education course, please contact our Mercy staff at [email protected] or 410-649-5188.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.