Newswise — Messe Düsseldorf will participate in the AACC Clinical Lab Expo 2022 in order to promote its “MEDICAlliance” program of regional and international medical trade fairs organized around the globe. At AACC booth 1934, visitor and exhibitor information for MEDICA 2022, World Forum for Medicine, and COMPAMED 2022, High tech solutions for medical technology (held currently from November 14 – 17, 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany), MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2022 and MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA 2022 (taking place concurrently from August 31 – September 2, 2022 in Singapore) as well as Medical Fair Thailand (September 13 – 15, 2023 in Bangkok) will be available.

As the No. 1 international medical trade fair worldwide, MEDICA reflects the status of the medical market. Traditionally, MEDICA has featured over 5,000 exhibitors and attracted around 120,000 visitors annually. The exhibitors showcase innovations along the industry's entire value chain and for the complete workflow of modern healthcare. Congresses, various theme parks, forums and numerous special events will complement the exhibits. On average 800+ international IVD companies and lab equipment manufacturers have participated each year, displaying the latest global advancements in laboratory medicine, equipment, and molecular diagnostic solutions.

For information on visiting or exhibiting at MEDICA 2022 or any of the other Messe Düsseldorf “MEDICAlliance” trade shows, visit booth 1934 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo 2022 or contact Messe Düsseldorf North America. Telephone: (312) 781-5180; E-mail: [email protected]; Visit our web sites www.medicalliance.global, www.medica-tradefair.com and www.mdna.com; Follow us on twitter at http://twitter.com/mdnachicago