Research Alert

Article title: Metabolomic signatures of low- and high-adiposity neonates differ based on maternal BMI

Authors: Begum Aydogan Mathyk, Brian D. Piccolo, Fernanda Alvarado, Kartik Shankar, Perrie O’Tierney-Ginn

From the authors: “Using untargeted metabolomics in 100 newborns, we found that cord blood metabolite signatures associated with neonatal adiposity differed between offspring of women with and without obesity.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Children's Health Obesity
KEYWORDS
Physiology Metabolomics Obesity Infant Health neonatal health metabolite signature