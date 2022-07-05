Article title: Metabolomic signatures of low- and high-adiposity neonates differ based on maternal BMI

Authors: Begum Aydogan Mathyk, Brian D. Piccolo, Fernanda Alvarado, Kartik Shankar, Perrie O’Tierney-Ginn

From the authors: “Using untargeted metabolomics in 100 newborns, we found that cord blood metabolite signatures associated with neonatal adiposity differed between offspring of women with and without obesity.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.