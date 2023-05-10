Newswise — The Nobel Prize Summit Truth, Trust and Hope will convene Nobel Prize laureates, business leaders, policymakers, journalists, educators, and youth from around the world for a conversation on how to stop misinformation from eroding public trust in science, scientists, and the institutions they serve. Hosted by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and the Nobel Foundation, the summit will be held May 24-26 in Washington, D.C., and virtually, and is free and open to the public.

Speakers at the summit will include:

Robert Califf, commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration

commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Melissa Fleming, undersecretary-general for global communications, United Nations

undersecretary-general for global communications, United Nations Tristan Harris, co-founder, Center for Humane Technology

co-founder, Center for Humane Technology Sheldon Himelfarb, president and CEO, PeaceTech Lab

president and CEO, PeaceTech Lab Alberto Ibargüen, president, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

president, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Kathleen Hall Jamieson, Elizabeth Ware Packard Professor of Communication and director, Annenberg Public Policy Center, University of Pennsylvania

Elizabeth Ware Packard Professor of Communication and director, Annenberg Public Policy Center, University of Pennsylvania Anita Krishnamurthi, president, Collective for Youth Empowerment in STEM & Society, Afterschool Alliance

president, Collective for Youth Empowerment in STEM & Society, Afterschool Alliance Saul Perlmutter, Nobel Prize laureate and astrophysicist

Nobel Prize laureate and astrophysicist Maria Ressa, Nobel Prize laureate, journalist, and co-founder, Rappler

Nobel Prize laureate, journalist, and co-founder, Rappler Åsa Wikforss, professor of theoretical philosophy and member of the Swedish Academy

The summit will present a mix of in-person and virtual experiences:

Day 1 - The Global Conversation will feature talks and discussions about the context, causes, and risks posed by misinformation and how it can be combatted; opportunities for audience participation and networking will also be featured.

Day 2 - Forum of Experts will consist of a series of invitation-only panel discussions that can be viewed virtually; in addition, audience members will be invited to participate in an exclusive deliberative polling session.

Day 3 - Solution Sessions will offer a mix of partner-hosted digital events designed to turn discussion into action, with a special focus on education at all levels.

The summit — the second international summit to be hosted by NAS and the Nobel Foundation — will build upon the success and the popularity of the first Nobel Prize Summit, Our Planet, Our Future, which brought together more than 25,000 registrants from around 200 countries and territories to explore how to secure a more sustainable planet for all.

DETAILS:

To register for the 2023 summit or for more information, visit www.nobelprize.org/ summit. Seating is limited; reporters who wish to attend in person must register in advance. Additional guidance for press is available here.