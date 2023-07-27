Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer Center has appointed Paulo Rodriguez, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Immunology and co-leader of the Immuno-Oncology Program.

“Moffitt is world renowned for our immunology research. Dr. Rodriguez is an outstanding scientist and will ensure the cancer center’s continued growth and leadership in this critical area. His dedication to collaboration and mentorship will also be invaluable to the advancement of our junior faculty and trainees,” said Elsa R. Flores, Ph.D., associate center director of the Basic Science Division.

Rodriguez, a tumor immunologist and preclinical investigator, focuses on the suppressive effects induced by tumor-infiltrating myeloid-derived suppressor cells, a heterogeneous population of immature myeloid precursors that are primary mediators of tumor-induced anergy and a major obstacle for the development of successful cancer immunotherapies. He is the principal investigator on several federally funded projects, including a National Cancer Institute-funded P01 focused on identifying metabolic vulnerabilities in lung cancer. He has published multiple articles in high impact journals, including Cancer Cell, Immunity, Science, Nature and Cancer Discovery.

“I joined Moffitt with the mindset of contributing to the mission and with the primary intention of growing our research program into a more translation pathway. I believe we are in the process of accomplishing both,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez joined Moffitt in 2017 as an associate member and was promoted to senior member in the Department of Immunology in 2021. Prior to Moffitt, he held an assistant professor position at Louisiana State University and an associate professor position at the Medical College of Georgia. Rodriguez received his doctorate in genetics-immunology from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans and completed his postdoctoral work in the university’s Immunotherapy Program at the Stanley S. Scott Cancer Center.

