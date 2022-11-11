***Media Alert***

Hackensack University Medical Center to Hold

Annual Diabetes Awareness Month Event

When: Monday, November 14, 2022

11:00am to 2:00pm

Where: The Medical Plaza Building lobby on the campus of Hackensack University Medical Center 20 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Nearly 40 million Americans—about 1 in 10—have diabetes. About 1 in 5 people with diabetes don't know they have it. These numbers are expected to double by 2040.

But with the right treatment and education, diabetes can not only be controlled it can go into remission.

Please join us to learn more about this disease from the experts at the MOLLY Diabetes Education/Management Center for Adults and Children and meet the patients who have even learned to reverse it.

There will be tables filled with education diabetes friendly snacks, and of course, lots of blue giveaways!

Diabetes touches so many families across the country. It’s up to all of us to continue fighting for a cure and to ensure that every American has access to the quality care they need.