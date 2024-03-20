Newswise — Maria Ruiz, is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She can discuss how the flu can react differently in children and the best forms of protection.

Amita Vyas, is the director of the Maternal and Child Health Center at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She can talk about the impact the flu has on children’s immune systems.

Adriana Glenn, assistant professor of nursing, has almost 30 years of experience as a family nurse practitioner in the GW School of Nursing. She can discuss this viral illness and how it attacks immune systems in children and questions regarding the flu vaccine for the younger population.



