More good news on top of the Giants Winning this past Sunday! More than 100 New Jersey men are now better informed about their health thanks to former NFL great, Harry Carson, who attended Hackensack Meridian Health’s first annual Men's Health Fair at the Hackensack Civic Center. Men were screened for diabetes, asthma and blood pressure and given access to some of the best doctors in men’s health to answer their questions. Attendees were also given at-home colon cancer screening tests.

The event was sponsored by the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (HMH’s world renowned Research Center), the Hackensack University Medical Center’s Department of Urology and the Hackensack Meridian Health Community Outreach Division.

The day started with opening remarks by Carson who encouraged men, especially African American men, on the need to be screened for prostate cancer. African American men are at an increased risk for developing prostate cancer over white men and other men of color. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, out of every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, and about 2 to 3 men will die from prostate cancer.

But screening saves lives and men were left encouraged after the event.

Carson was joined by the mayor of Hackensack, John P. Labrosse Jr., Bergen County Executive, James J. Tedesco, III, who shared his prostate cancer battle with the attendees, as well as other Bergen County executives.