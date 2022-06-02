Newswise — New York, NY (June 2, 2022) Mount Sinai Brooklyn has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval ® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification. The hospital achieved this certification by meeting rigorous standards for achieving long-term success in improving outcomes for stroke patients.

Mount Sinai Brooklyn underwent a thorough onsite review by an experienced reviewer from The Joint Commission, a global driver of quality improvement and patient safety in health care. During the visit, the reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including timeliness of stroke treatment, compliance with established stroke care guidelines, and stroke center organization and protocols. The Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The reviewers also conducted on-site observations and interviews.

“This Primary Stroke Center Certification by The Joint Commission is a reflection of the outstanding commitment that our dedicated teams here at Mount Sinai Brooklyn have made to provide the highest safety and quality of care to the stroke patients who turn to us for help,” said Scott Lorin, MD, President of Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

The Mount Sinai Brooklyn Stroke Center has been a leader within the Mount Sinai Health System, being early adopters of new technology and treatments for stroke. Mount Sinai Brooklyn was among the first hospitals within the health system to use artificial intelligence to evaluate CT scans in stroke patients and to use telemedicine for emergency evaluation of stroke treatments, and the first in the system to treat patients with tenecteplase, an emerging innovation in stroke treatment. Mount Sinai Brooklyn also has an experienced team equipped to perform thrombectomy, a minimally invasive procedure that involves removing the clot and quickly restoring blood flow to the brain. During a thrombectomy, a highly specialized neuroendovascular surgeon threads a catheter through an artery in the groin or wrist to the patient’s brain and uses suction and/or a stent to remove the clot.

“We have come a long way in a relatively short period of time in developing the highest standards of care for stroke patients, from the moment of arrival to discharge,” said Steven Rudolph, MD, Director of the Stroke Center and Chief of Neurology at Mount Sinai Brooklyn. “We have established a wonderful spirit of teamwork and collaboration as we continue to enhance our services.”

Mount Sinai Brooklyn is in the process of installing a new generation of magnetic resonance imaging that will allow the treatment of a wider range of stroke patients and speed diagnosis. This device uses artificial intelligence-based software to enhance the quality of images.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. We are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, receiving high "Honor Roll" status, and are highly ranked: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” ranks Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital among the country’s best in 4 out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: It is consistently ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and top 20 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding and top 5 in the nation for numerous basic and clinical research areas. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

###