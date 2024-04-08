UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL TIMES INDICATED BELOW

Contact:

Stacy A. Anderson

Mount Sinai Press Office

347-346-3390

[email protected]

Mount Sinai Doctors to Present at Annual Conference for Leading Experts in Medical Ultrasound

Experts available for interview about study findings and other women’s health topics

Newswise — (New York, NY – April 8, 2024) – Medical experts from the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will present at UltraCon 2024 in Austin, Texas. UltraCon—running until April 10—is an annual conference for leading experts in the field of medical ultrasound who explore advancements in ultrasound technology and practice. Mount Sinai doctors and researchers are available for interview about their study findings; they can also provide commentary on other women’s health topics, breaking news, and studies.

PRESENTATIONS and POSTER SESSIONS

(*All abstracts and presentations are under embargo until the below listed times*)

Monday, April 8, 2024 New Investigator Scientific Session

1:20 -1:30 p.m. EDT (12:20 -12:30 p.m. CDT) Evaluation Of Decreased Fetal Growth Velocity and Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes In Dichorionic-Diamniotic Twins

Location: 406

Presenter: Leslie Warren, MD, Resident Physician, Mount Sinai Hospital

Recent studies have demonstrated an association between decreased fetal growth velocity and adverse pregnancy outcomes, including fetal death, non-reassuring fetal heart rate at birth, and need for urgent cesarean section, in singleton gestations. This retrospective cohort study aimed to assess the association between decreased fetal growth velocity in dichorionic-diamniotic twin gestations and adverse pregnancy outcomes, including NICU admission, preterm birth prior to 34 weeks, and intrauterine fetal demise or neonatal demise.

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Obstetric Ultrasound Scientific Session 2

8:31am – 8:38 a.m. EDT (7:31am – 7:38 a.m. CDT)

Is the proximal to distal cerclage cervical length ratio predictive of preterm birth?

Location: 410 Presenter: Elizabeth Cochrane, MD, Maternal Fetal Medicine Fellow, Mount Sinai Hospital; and Chloe Getrajdman, MD, MSCR, Resident Physician, Mount Sinai Hospital

Post cerclage transvaginal cervical length is commonly performed. This retrospective study aimed to assess if the ratio of cervical length proximal to the cerclage compared to the cervical length distal to the cerclage (PD CL ratio) is associated with preterm birth prior to 37 weeks.

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. EDT (1:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT)

Smart Imaging: When AI and Clinical Advances Take the Ultrasound Spotlight in Obstetrics

How will AI change clinical practice in obstetric ultrasound?

Location: Governor's E - 4th Floor CME 1.5

Presenter: Helen Feltovich, MD, board certified obstetrician-gynecologist, Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist, and Professor in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Artificial intelligence can seem like the proverbial tail wagging the dog, but, regardless of how we feel about it, it is here to stay and offers great benefit to the practice of medicine. This talk will address some advantages and challenges of emerging imaging innovations that are likely to become a part of obstetrical care in the not-too-distant future.

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. EDT (12:00 – 12:30 p.m. CDT) Smart Imaging: When AI and Clinical Advances Take the Ultrasound Spotlight in Obstetrics

Using Cutting-edge Technology to Solve the World's Greatest Mystery: When will I deliver?

Location: Governor's E - 4th Floor

Presenter: Helen Feltovich, MD, board certified obstetrician-gynecologist, Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist, and Professor in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Morbidity and mortality can result when a baby is born too early or too late. Today’s practitioner can predict the timing of labor and delivery little better than Hippocrates and his midwives could. This talk addresses why that is, and what might be done about it.

Obstetric Ultrasound Scientific Session 3

6:06– 6:13 p.m. EDT (5:06– 5:13 p.m. CDT)

Mode of delivery in FGR with and without abnormal UA Doppler undergoing trial of labor

Location: 410

Presenter: Henri M. Rosenberg, MD, Maternal Fetal Medicine Fellow, Mount Sinai Hospital • In pregnancies complicated by fetal growth restriction, mode of delivery may be influenced by the presence of umbilical artery Doppler abnormalities. The optimal mode of delivery in the presence of abnormal umbilical artery Doppler is unclear, thus, the objective of this study was to investigate the association between abnormal umbilical artery Doppler and cesarean delivery.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,400 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report’s® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report’s® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2023-2024.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.