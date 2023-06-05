Newswise — (New York, NY – June 5, 2023) – Sleep medicine experts from the Mount Sinai Health System are presenting new research at SLEEP 2023, the 37th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies running until June 7 in Indianapolis. Please let me know if you would like to coordinate an interview about their work. The doctors and researchers are also available to comment on breaking news and other trending topics.

The research appears in a recently published online supplement of the journal, Sleep. These abstracts are available for immediate media coverage.

Presentations and Posters

The findings will be presented during the annual meeting at the below listed times:



Monday, June 5

* Poster

1:15 p.m. ET

0308- Impact of customized Lighting on Sleep in Hospitalized Patients: Inpatient sleep may be disrupted for myriad reasons, including lighting exposure that is typically fixed at constant intensity and spectra. This study employed customized lighting that promotes circadian entrainment by exposing patients to blue-augmented lighting during the morning and blue-suppressed lighting evening to improve sleep timing and duration.

Presenter: Ayham Adawi, BS, Clinical Research Coordinator at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



* Presentation

O-08 FUTURE TRENDS IN SLEEP APNEA DIAGNOSIS AND CARE

1:30 - 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: 500 Ballroom

~2:00 - 2:15 p.m. ET

0435- Machine-Learned Combination of Ventilatory, Hypoxic, and Arousal Burdens Classifies Daytime Sleepiness Better than AHI: The apnea-hypopnea index, the current severity metric used clinically for diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea, does not correlate well to daytime sleepiness measured via the Epworth Sleepiness Scale. This study assessed whether a machine-learned combination of possibly independent metrics across ventilatory/hypoxic/arousal domains would be better associated with the Epworth Sleepiness Scale than the apnea-hypopnea index, using data from three large cohorts.

Presenter: Sajila Wickramaratne, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



*Poster

5:00 p.m. ET

0468 - Effects of apnea-induced SWS disruption with and without supplemental oxygen on overnight spatial memory in CPAP-treated OSA: Sleep disturbance from obstructive sleep apnea impairs overnight memory processing. This may be mediated by changes to slow wave sleep, as less slow wave activity is associated with worse overnight spatial and declarative memory. Mount Sinai experts developed a within-subjects model of slow wave sleep–specific CPAP-withdrawal to create three polysomnologically-verified conditions. Using these conditions, they sought to dissociate the effects of slow wave activity disruption and intermittent hypoxemia on overnight spatial navigational memory.

Presenter: Anna E. Mullins, RPGST, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



* Poster

5:00 p.m. ET

0739 - Effect of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Insomnia on Cognitive Impairment in World Trade Center (WTC) Responders: Mild cognitive impairment is defined as a noticeable decline in cognitive abilities that doesn't interfere with daily activities; it may be a precursor of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. Elevated risk of mild cognitive impairment has been shown in subjects with obstructive sleep apnea in a sleep clinic population and in subjects with insomnia in a general population. Obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia both have a high prevalence among members of the World Trade Center Health Program General Responders’ Cohort. Previous research indicated they had a high prevalence of mild cognitive impairment, but did not examine sleep. This study examined the association between mild cognitive impairment with obstructive sleep apnea and/or insomnia in this cohort.

Presenter: Sri Saranya Ravi, Clinical Research Coordinator at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Tuesday, June 6

* Presentation

O-12 SLEEP-DISORDERED BREATHING AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: 500 Ballroom

Co-Chair: Neomi A. Shah, MD, Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

O-15 EFFECTS OF SLEEP AND SLEEP LOSS ON COGNITION AND EMOTION

8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Room 126

~9:00 - 9:15 a.m. ET

0055 - Effect of Acute Sleep Restriction on Sleep Physiology and Emotional Imagery Memory in Schizophrenia: Cognitive dysfunction in individuals with schizophrenia represents a major determinant of poor functioning and may arise in part due to deficits in sleep quality that have been reported in in this population. In this study, researchers investigate the effect of acute sleep restriction on a sleep-dependent emotional memory task.

Presenter: Korey Kam, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at Icahn Mount Sinai



Wedesday, June 7

*Presentation

O-25 THE BRAIN AND BODY IN SLEEP LOSS, DISRUPTION, OR EXTENSION

8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Room 123

~8:45 - 9:00 a.m. ET

0200 - Effects of Early-Life Sleep Disruption on Spatial Learning, Tau Burden, and Neurodegeneration in the PS19 Mouse Model of Tauopathy: Sleep disruption is thought to increase tau hyperphosphorylation and tangle formation. This study aims to identify the impact of chronic early-life sleep disruption on late-life tau burden, neurodegeneration, and spatial memory.

Presenter: Kenny Vetter, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



*Symposia

S-17 SLEEP AND CARDIOMETABOLIC HEALTH: RESULTS FROM FUNDED AASM FOUNDATION GRANTS

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Sagamore Ballroom 5

Chair: Neomi A. Shah, MD, Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai ~8:00 - 8:10 a.m. ET

Sleep Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease: Current State of Evidence

Presenter: Neomi A. Shah, MD, Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

~8:35 - 9:00 a.m. ET Cardiometabolic Imaging in OSA and Sleep Disorders

Presenter: Vaishnavi Kundel, MD, MS, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



* Presentation

O-26 NEW DATA ON THE IMPACT OF SLEEP ON CO-MORBIDITIES AND MORTALITY

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: 500 Ballroom

~11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

0723 - Slow Wave Activity Surrounding K-Complexes is Associated with Long-Term All-Cause Mortality in a Large Community-Dwelling Cohort: Sleep fragmentation is thought to be associated with adverse long-term consequences including mortality. However, conventional metrics of sleep fragmentation such as time spent in non-REM, REM sleep stages have been inconsistently associated with long-term consequences of sleep fragmentation. Recent studies suggest that morphological features of K-complexes might better describe sleep fragmentation, as they are sensitive to effects of sleep disruption and better correlate with short-term outcomes such as daytime sleepiness. Mount Sinai researchers previously demonstrated that the slow wave activity surrounding K-complexes was a strong predictor of sleepiness in a cohort of sleep apnea subjects, mediated in part by its association with sleep fragmentation, however its association with long-term consequences of sleep fragmentation is not well known and explored in the study.

Presenter: Daphne Valencia, MA, Clinical Research Coordinator at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



* Presentation

O-32 THE LINK BETWEEN SLEEP DISORDERS AND REM BEHAVIOR ON MIGRAINE, COGNITIVE AGING AND NEURODENERATION

3:15 - 5:15 p.m. ET

Location: Sagamore Ballroom 5

Co-Chairs: Anna E. Mullins, RPGST, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and Andrew W. Varga, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.