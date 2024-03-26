Newswise — Highlights:

A search of 26 public data sources resulted in 50 indicators specific to the Flint and Genesee County community. These indicators were then disaggregated by location (e.g., Flint, Genesee County, Michigan, U.S.) and race (e.g., Black, white) and put into six categories.

The indicators were assigned letter grades (A, B, C, D and F) to indicate similarities, differences and opportunities to improve health outcomes for everyone.

Maps are included for quick visual comparison of key indicators in Flint and Genesee County.

A glossary with 20 definitions helps users understand the terms and apply the information in more formal communications.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Community-based organizations, nonprofits, policymakers and local residents will benefit from the first Health Equity Report Card, or HERC, for Genesee County and the city of Flint. The online tool helps people understand the overall landscape of community health by comparing 50 health-related indicators from 26 public sources.

“There’s a big need for comprehensive data that’s useful and easy to understand, especially in public health,” said Heatherlun Uphold, assistant professor in the Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health and the Department of Translational Neuroscience in the College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University. “Increasing access to health information is an important step to improving health equity so everyone can have the opportunity for optimal health.”

Data included in the report card is specific to Genesee County and the city of Flint. It can be used to inform grant proposals, provide direction for new initiatives and guide funders who want to reinvest in existing efforts or expand their initiatives to address areas where there are high rates of disparity.

“The report card is an essential resource to tackle the disparities that are ever-present in our community,” said Athena McKay, executive director of Flint Innovative Solutions. “It identifies cracksand craters of missing information for our Black and Brown residents. It is a tremendous tool for

advocating for policy change, program design and resourcing community health impact.”

Information in the HERC is organized by location (Flint, Genesee County, Michigan and the United States) and then by race (Black and white). Each indicator is organized into six categories: health services and access, socioeconomic status, physical health, mental health, maternal and child health, and health outcomes.

“The social determinants of health contribute to the differences in the results shown in this report card,” Uphold explained. “This data shows results that are influenced by where people live, work, worship, play and age. We look at access to food, health care, education and more. These variables affect health outcomes and quality of life.”

“As a community provider, having easily digestible data that identifies measurable problems is paramount in strategic planning,” said Kristen Senters Young, director of Women’s Specialty and Prevention Services and the Flint, Saginaw and Port Huron Odyssey Houses. “Whereas we may not understand the intricacies behind the data, we do understand the difference between receiving a letter grade on a report card. I can easily spot and understand an F. There is also the added benefit of being able to cut and paste a narrative description of the problem into a grant application or presentation slide.”

“In a community where trust is lacking, good information about that community comes at a premium,” said HERC community partner, Patrick McNeal, director of the North Flint Neighborhood Action Council. “That is why I believe that the Health Equity Report Card is vital for our community. It removes the barriers to accessing good information in a time of misinformation and disinformation. It seeks to make it easy enough for a resident to understand while assisting organizations that deal with our area’s disparities by having quality data.”

The HERC also identifies areas where more publicly accessible data is needed. For example, the mental health category lists four indicators, but we know that more information is necessary to tell the full story of mental health needs in our community, Uphold added.

“The findings in the Health Equity Report Card help identify areas with high disparity and those in need of intervention, like homicides by firearm, diabetes and life expectancy,” she said. “We hope to help other communities create similar report cards that focus on their important issues.”

The project is funded by the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation. It is supported by partners from the Genesee County Health Department, the Greater Flint Health Coalition, Community Foundation of Greater Flint and the Greater Flint Taskforce on Racial Inequalities, among others.

###

Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 165 years. One of the world’s leading public research universities, MSU pushes the boundaries of discovery to make a better, safer, healthier world for all while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 400 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.

For MSU news on the web, go to MSUToday or twitter.com/MSUnews.