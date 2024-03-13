Newswise — March 13, 2024 - Edison, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health Muhlenberg Foundation announced that it is providing a grant of $700,000 to the City of Plainfield, which the City will use to fund Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for the residents of Plainfield.

"The generous grant from the Muhlenberg Foundation is not just a gift; it's a lifeline,” said Mayor Adrian O. Mapp of Plainfield. “Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the City of Plainfield are not merely necessary—they are crucial. They are the very backbone of our community's health, deeply intertwined with both our quality of life and the preservation of life itself. This significant contribution demonstrates the Muhlenberg Foundation's unwavering commitment to our community. We are immensely thankful for their ongoing philanthropy and partnership, which consistently places the well-being of our residents at the forefront. Together, we are making a profound impact, ensuring that our community is a safer, healthier place for all. We eagerly anticipate further collaboration with the Muhlenberg Foundation, as we continue to prioritize the best interests of our residents."

“This is fantastic news for the City of Plainfield,” said Rob Fleschler, chair of the Muhlenberg Foundation. “Emergency services are vital to all communities, and bolstering the availability of EMS services in Plainfield will make all the difference to community members in need of emergency care. For years, the Muhlenberg Foundation has made significant strides to provide residents of Plainfield and its surrounding communities comprehensive care services. This furthers our commitment to the community.”

“We are thankful to the Muhlenberg Foundation for their continued support of the greater Plainfield community,” said Amie Thornton, president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center, which also operates a satellite emergency department in Plainfield. “The foundation’s generosity will support the provision of Emergency Medical Services to this important community. JFK University Medical Center has worked in partnership with the Muhlenberg Foundation for years to ensure residents have access to the high quality health care that they deserve, and the generosity from the Muhlenberg Foundation shows the positive impact that philanthropy can have on the community.”

The Muhlenberg Foundation has previously awarded grants to the JFK University Medical Center Satellite Emergency Department at the Muhlenberg campus in Plainfield. Additionally, it supports the JFK-Muhlenberg Harold B. and Dorothy A. Snyder School of Nursing, EMS, nursing and medical school scholarships and Plainfield Health Connections, a community based support program for Plainfield residents.

To learn more about the Muhlenberg Foundation, contact Sheri Marino, MA, CCC-SLP, executive director, at [email protected].



About Muhlenberg Foundation

Hackensack Meridian Health Muhlenberg Foundation supports Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center's Satellite Emergency Department at the Muhlenberg campus, in addition to the JFK-Muhlenberg Harold B. and Dorothy A. Snyder School of Nursing, EMS, nursing and medical school scholarships and Plainfield Health Connections community programs for Plainfield residents. To learn more about the important work of the foundation, please visit GiveHMH.org/ MuhlenbergFoundation.